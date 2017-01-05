Nexstim Oyj: Nexstim to present at Biotech Showcase 9th Annual Conference in San Francisco

Press release, Helsinki, 5 January 2016, at 12pm

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company"), a medical technology company with a pioneering navigated non-invasive brain stimulation system, today announces that Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Martin Jamieson, will be presenting at the 9th Annual Biotech Showcase Conference in San Francisco on Wednesday 11 January 2017 at 10:30am at Hilton San Francisco Union Square, Room 8, Ballroom Level.

Biotech Showcase is an investor and partnering conference devoted to providing private and public biotechnology and life sciences companies with an opportunity to present to, and meet with, investors and pharmaceutical executives in one place during the course of one of the industry's largest annual healthcare investor conferences. In addition to biopharmaceutical and life science company executives, Biotech Showcase delegates include investors in private and public companies, sector analysts, bankers and industry professionals.

The Company's presentation slides will be made available at www.nexstim.com (http://www.nexstim.com) following the conference.

NEXSTIM PLC

Martin Jamieson, Chairman and CEO

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com (http://www.nexstim.com/) or by telephone:

Nexstim +447715163942

Martin Jamieson, Chairman and CEO martin.jamieson@nexstim.com

UB Securities Oy (Certified Adviser) +358 (0)9 2538 0246

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a medical technology company which has pioneered its technology in brain diagnostics with the Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system. It is the first and only FDA cleared and CE marked system based on navigated Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (nTMS) for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Based on the same technology platform, the Company has developed a system called Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) which is CE marked for the treatment of chronic neuropathic pain, major depression and stroke. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Finland and Nasdaq First North Sweden. For more information please visit www.nexstim.com (http://www.nexstim.com/)

Nexstim to present at Biotech Showcase (http://hugin.info/138152/R/2069161/777235.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Nexstim Oyj via Globenewswire

