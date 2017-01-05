The Gigafactory Is Online and Boosts Tesla StockWednesday marked a huge achievement in the Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) plan for turning the world onto green energy, as the company has officially begun production at its "Gigafactory," coinciding with an over-four percent uptick in Tesla stock on that day.The Gigafactory, a giant lithium-ion battery plant tucked away in the Nevada desert, is still less than a third complete, but it has begun production on the battery cells that will eventually be used in both energy storage products.

