

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - French shares were marginally lower in early trade Thursday as investors continued to digest the Fed minutes released overnight.



The FOMC minutes noted upside risks to forecasts for economic growth as a result of prospects for more expansionary fiscal policies in coming years under President-elect Donald Trump.



The minutes also revealed that Fed officials believe they might have to raise interest rates faster than the 'gradual' pace to halt a buildup in inflation that may arise if the unemployment rate undershoots the longer-run normal rate.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 7 points or 0.14 percent at 4,892 in opening deals after ending largely unchanged on Wednesday.



Industrial-gas supplier Air Liquide was marginally lower after it agreed to buy the Serdex division of Bayer for an undisclosed amount.



Total SA shares slid half a percent as oil prices slipped on doubts over whether the Opec and non-Opec cuts will fully materialize.



Banks traded mixed, with BNP Paribas declining half a percent and Societe Generale Group losing over 2 percent while Credit Agricole rose about 1 percent.



