Formpipe receives an order for Long-Term Archive from three Swedish municipalities. The order value for the three contracts amounts to SEK 6.3 million. The contract period is for four years, with options to extend the contract for another four years.



On January 25, 2016, three Swedish municipalities announced, through a contract award decision, that they intended to sign an agreement with Formpipe regarding a cloud service for archiving, for joint use by the municipalities. Then a competing supplier applied for a review procedure of the procurement at the Administrative Court. The review procedure was not approved by the Administrative Court and Formpipe has now signed agreements with the three municipalities Västerås, Enköping and Eskilstuna.



"We are very happy to enter this agreement with with another three municipalities. We believe that this deal will grow as more business systems connects to Long-Term Archive, something that the municipalities have planned for according to the pricing model in the tender documentation", says Christian Sundin, CEO of Formpipe.



The systems revenues of SEK 6.3 million will be allocated throughout the four-year contract period.



This is a translation of the original Swedish version. In the event of any discrepancies between the two versions, the original Swedish version shall take precedence.



