Free-to-air Services Market in EMEA is Projected to Touch US$155.8 bn by 2024, High-speed Internet Users Grow in Numbers, Make FTA HD Streaming Easy Business | TMR

ALBANY, New York, January 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

A widely fragmented EMEA free-to-air services market contains a huge scope of entry for new players. In 2015, close to 19.6% of the overall market's value was taken up by the five players that led it - RTL Group, British Broadcasting Corporation, ITV Plc., Mediaset SpA, and Deutsche Telekom AG.

According to a research report published by Transparency Market Research, the EMEA free-to-air services market is expected to continue being a largely fragmented market. A lot of players are entering the market, especially in the segments of internet TV or pay TV in nations such as Austria, Germany, and the U.K. key players such as Sky TV are expanding their horizons through the formation of long-term partnerships. New players as well as established players are also making their way into the Middle East where the demand for FTA services is increasing at a very high rate. The EMEA free-to-air services market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.8% within a forecast period from 2016 to 2024, with regards to its value. At the end of 2016, the EMEA free-to-air services market is expected to reach US$63.98 bn, and is expected to reach US$155.8 bn by the end of 2024.

Download PDF brochure for this Report:http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=17888

High Speed Internet Paves Way for Better FTA Services

"The heavy usage of Internet services across the EMEA region has created plenty of opportunities for ISPs to provide super-fast, cheap Internet for a majority of their users. This is the foundation on which markets such as free-to-air services can prosper. There would be no significant usage of data-heavy services if it were not for larger bandwidths and quality services. This is more apparent in Europe but is also becoming a larger factor for the penetration of players from the EMEA free-to-air services market into the Middle East," states a TMR analyst. The penetration of high-speed Internet has had a twofold positive effect on the EMEA free-to-air services market. While it has allowed for the streaming of HD videos and other FTA services, it has also allowed the players to penetrate the smartphone user pool. With the growing number of smartphone users switching to 4G and high-speed Wi-Fi services, it is becoming easier for free-to-air service providers to create smartphone apps that users can watch videos on.

UHD Implementation Still a Far Cry for EMEA FTA Players

Although the popularity of 4K and 8K videos, movies, and TV channels is gaining an extremely high demand across the EMEA region, the players in the EMEA free-to-air services market are still unable to successfully implement ultra-HD services for the majority of their users. The costs of airing UHD content is still too expensive for a lot of players as well as users, thereby severely restricting the revenue that players can achieve from this segment. The problem is complicated further as users, while finding difficulty in attaining UHD FTA services, can easily procure UHD televisions. This compels them to look to pay TV services, because while it means paying for TV subscriptions and bundles, it is still cheaper than the heavy data charges of streaming UHD videos.

"Providers of FTA services in the EMEA region can still gather massive opportunities of revenue generation through the use of analytics-based advertising. The growing demand for IPTV has given rise to a broader scope for internet advertising that is user-targeted rather than the generalized advertising available on pay TV. This is creating quite the buzz among marketing firms as it allows them to gain a greater visibility as well as the ability to directly link products or services for purchase," adds the analyst.

Browse Regional PR: http://www.europlat.org/emea-free-air-fta-service-market.htm

The information presented in this review is based on a Transparency Market Research report, titled, "Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market (Device - Satellite Television, Cable Television, Mobile TV, and Radio) - Europe and Middle East & Africa Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2016 - 2024."

Key segments of the EMEA Free-to-air Services Market

EMEA Free-to-air (FTA) Market

By Device

Satellite Television

Cable Television

Mobile TV

Radio

By Geography

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

& UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of MEA

Related Research Reports by TMR:

Mobile TV Market: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/mobile-tv-market.html

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/mobile-tv-market.html IPTV Market: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/internet-protocol-television-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company's exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR's data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

US Office Contact

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email:sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Google+: https://plus.google.com/+Transparencymarketresearch







