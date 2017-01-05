It has been decided to admit the following mortgage bonds (RO) for trading and official listing with effect from 6 January 2017:



ISIN Name Yearly nom Payments per Currency Maturity date interest year



DK00049201 1 apr 2018 1.0% 1 DKK 1 April 2018 96 IT1 DK00049202 1 apr 2019 1.0% 1 DKK 1 April 2019 79 IT2 DK00049203 1 apr 2022 1.0% 1 DKK 1 April 2022 52 RF



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - For further information please contact: Mads Kræmmer, Surveillance, tlf: 33 93 33 66



