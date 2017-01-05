Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 05/01/2017 / 18:19 UTC+8 *For Immediate Release * TCL Communication Announces Shipment Figures of Handsets and Other Products for December * * * * * * New Keyboard BlackBerry Smartphone is On Show at CES 2017 Offer the Most Complete Security Service for Customers (Hong Kong, 5 January 2017) - TCL Communication Technology Holdings Limited ("TCL Communication" or the "Company" which, together with its subsidiaries and its affiliates, is referred to as the "Group") today announced the unaudited figures for shipments of handsets and other products in December and the full year of 2016. The Group's total sales volume of handsets and other products totalled 5,865,000 units in December 2016. Sales volume of handsets and other products in overseas markets totalled 5,647,000 units, while shipments in China market totalled 218,000 units. Sales volume of smart devices totalled 3,404,000 units, and accounted for 58% of the Group's total shipment for the month. For the full year of 2016, the cumulative sales volume of handsets and other products totalled 68,766,000 units, while the cumulative sales volume of smart devices totalled 38,984,000 units. The Group is committed to creating the best portfolio solutions. In January, the Group offered a first look at its new *BlackBerry* premium keyboard smartphone at the _2017 CES._ It's the first product towards its long-term licensing agreement with *BlackBerry* encompassing the brand and security software. The new *BlackBerry* draws on unparalleled mobile security and software expertise to offer the most complete security available for an Android smartphone. This partnership will strengthen the Group's position in the global mobile market, raise its brand awareness and stimulate businesses around the world. In addition, _The Music Run_(hereinafter referred to as TMR), an international popular run, has been held in Manila, Capital of Philippines. As the sole mobile phone company sponsor, The Group's *Alcatel *partnered with TMR to make an ultimate stylish running festival for young people.The Group demonstrated its smart devices at the event, including the latest smartphone *SHINE LITE* and smart watch *MOVE TIME*. It also provided different interactive experiences for the attendees at the booth, which received overwhelming responses and successfully drew attentions and participation from the runners, further raising the exposure and recognition of the Group's brand image in the APAC market. */*/ Left: New Keyboard *BlackBerry* Smartphone is on show at _CES 2017_ to offer the most complete security service for customers. * *Right: *Alcatel *sponsored _The Music Run _in Philippines to make the ultimate stylish run. * Sales Volume of Handsets and Other Products (Unaudited Data**)>* *(Units '000)* *Dec Dec *YoY *Jan - Dec Jan - Dec *YoY 2016* 2015 Change 2016* 2015 Change (%)* (%)* *Total* *5,865* 8,900 *-34%* *68,766* 83,546 *-18%* *Including smart devices* *3,404* 4,750 *-28%* *38,984* 48,004 *-19%* Sales volume data are also available on the Group's website: http://tclcom.tcl.com [1]. -End- *About TCL Communication* TCL Communication Technology Holdings Limited ("TCL Communication" or the "Company") together with its subsidiaries and its affiliates (collectively the "Group") designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of mobile and internet products worldwide under three key brands - Alcatel, TCL and BlackBerry. The Group's portfolio of products is currently sold in China and over 160 countries throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. According to telecommunication research firm Gartner and company's data, the Group ranked No. 7 and No. 10 among global phone manufacturers and global smartphone manufacturers respectively in the third quarter of 2016. The Group also ranked No. 7 among global tablet manufacturers. Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, TCL Communication operates its highly efficient manufacturing plant and R&D centres in various provinces and cities of the PRC. It employs around 13,000 people in China, Hong Kong and overseas. TCL Communication is one of the few companies in Hong Kong or China who owns or licenses 2G, 2.5G, 2.75G, 3G and 4G patented technologies. It is also able to independently develop products and solutions for the GSM, GPRS, EDGE, CDMA, WCDMA, TD-SCDMA and LTE. For more information, please visit its website at http://tclcom.tcl.com [1]. _ _TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Alcatel is a trademark of Alcatel-Lucent used under license by TCL Communication Technology Holdings Limited. BlackBerry and related trademarks, names and logos are the property of BlackBerry Limited and are registered and/or used in the U.S. and countries around the world. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services. Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=PQRGNECKEW [2] Document title: Eng Version 05/01/2017 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=55376560ede15fa93206c2c857933617&application_id=534371&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=012ac4ba5a5ddcac23ac8e37e34fbbf2&application_id=534371&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 05, 2017 05:20 ET (10:20 GMT)