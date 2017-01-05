Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 05/01/2017 / 18:23 UTC+8 *For Immediate Release * TCL Display's LCD Modules Total Sales Volume in December 2016 Increased by 30.4% Year-on-Year to 5,586,000 Units * * * * * * * *(5 January 2017, Hong Kong) - *TCL Display Technology Holdings Limited* ("TCL Display" or the "Group"; the Group's name will change to 'China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Limited', HKSE stock code: 334) today announced sales volumes of its LCD modules for December 2016. TCL Display's total sales volume of LCD modules increased by 30.4% year-on-year to approximately 5,586,000 units in December 2016. Sales volume of non-laminated LCD modules increased by approximately 41.5% year-on-year to around 3,741,000 units, while sales volume of laminated LCD modules was approximately 1,845,000 units with a year-on-year increase of around 12.5%. For the full year of 2016, the cumulative sales volume of the Group's LCD modules amounted to 74,516,000 units, representing an increase of around 27.7% year-on-year, of which the cumulative sales volume of laminated LCD modules reached 29,126,000 units, representing a year-on-year increase of around 165.1%. *December 2016 (Unaudited)* *('000 *December *December *Year-on-year *Jan- *Jan- *Year-on-year units)* 2016* 2015* Change Dec Dec Change (%)* 2016* 2015* (%)* *TFT LCD *5,586* *4,285* *+30.4%* *74,5 *58,3 *+27.7%* modules total 16* 59* sales volume* Including: 45,39 47,37 Non-laminated 3,741 2,645 +41.5% 0 2 -4.2% Modules Laminated 1,845 1,640 +12.5% 29,12 10,98 +165.1% Modules 6 7 -End- About TCL Display Headquartered in China, TCL Display Technology Holdings Limited (the Group's name will change to 'China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Limited'; stock code: 0334) is one of the major providers of small-to-medium-sized display modules (<=10.1") in the region. TCL Display engaged primarily in the research and development, manufacturing, sales and distribution of LCD modules mainly for handheld mobile devices on an ODM basis. Smartphone LCD module products of TCL Display are welcomed by domestic and overseas manufacturers with sales volume ranking among the top. For more information, please visit its website at www.tcldisplay.com [1]. * *Issued by Cornerstones Communications Ltd. on behalf of *TCL Display Technology Holdings Limited*. For further information, please contact: *Cornerstones Communications Limited *Wendy Lau / Edward Siu / Sharon Kwok Tel: (852) 2903 9286 / 2903 9299 / 2903 9288 Email: tcl.display@cornerstonescom.com Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=TJRBHJUAGV [2] Document title: TCL Display (334) - Dec 2016 Monthly Shipment_Press Release_Eng 05/01/2017 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=81691d339ad443fe3781207f9ed5b0af&application_id=534349&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=0487333cbbaa0ef5250348da29f56b2f&application_id=534349&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

