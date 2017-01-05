sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 05.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

14,535 Euro		-0,541
-3,59 %
WKN: A2AHL4 ISIN: ES0105131009 Ticker-Symbol: 0RE 
Aktie:
Branche
Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PARQUES REUNIDOS SERVICIOS CENTRALES SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PARQUES REUNIDOS SERVICIOS CENTRALES SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,515
14,585
12:20
05.01.2017 | 12:00
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

CANDOVER INVESTMENTS PLC - Partial Realisation of Investment in Parques Reunidos

PR Newswire
London, January 5

5 January 2017

Candover Investments plc

Candover Investments plc ("Candover")* today announces a partial realisation of its investment in Parques Reunidos ("Parques") which is managed by Arle Capital Partners Limited ("Arle"). This realisation follows a first partial realisation completed at the time of the initial public offering of Parques in April 2016.

Candover has disposed of 26% of its interest in Parques for cash proceeds of approximately €9.9 million (£8.4 million). Candover's remaining interest in Parques is valued at €30.4 million (£25.9 million) at the closing price of Parques on 4th January 2017 and is subject to a 90 day lock up. Candover's interest in Parques was valued at £29.1 million in its unaudited accounts for the period ended 30th June 2016.

Candover's retained interest in Parques of 2.47% will continue to be managed by Arle, along with the remaining interests of the Candover 2005 Fund.

Ends.

* Candover means Candover Investments plc and/or one or more of its subsidiaries

For further information, please contact:

Candover Investments plc

Malcolm Fallen, CEO +44 20 7489 9848


© 2017 PR Newswire