CANDOVER INVESTMENTS PLC - Partial Realisation of Investment in Parques Reunidos

5 January 2017

Candover Investments plc

Candover Investments plc ("Candover")* today announces a partial realisation of its investment in Parques Reunidos ("Parques") which is managed by Arle Capital Partners Limited ("Arle"). This realisation follows a first partial realisation completed at the time of the initial public offering of Parques in April 2016.

Candover has disposed of 26% of its interest in Parques for cash proceeds of approximately €9.9 million (£8.4 million). Candover's remaining interest in Parques is valued at €30.4 million (£25.9 million) at the closing price of Parques on 4th January 2017 and is subject to a 90 day lock up. Candover's interest in Parques was valued at £29.1 million in its unaudited accounts for the period ended 30th June 2016.

Candover's retained interest in Parques of 2.47% will continue to be managed by Arle, along with the remaining interests of the Candover 2005 Fund.

Ends.

* Candover means Candover Investments plc and/or one or more of its subsidiaries

For further information, please contact:

Candover Investments plc

Malcolm Fallen, CEO +44 20 7489 9848