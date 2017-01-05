sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 05.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

51,45 Euro		-0,965
-1,84 %
WKN: A1JV4H ISIN: US8486371045 Ticker-Symbol: S0U 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPLUNK INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SPLUNK INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,99
52,56
12:21
51,96
52,63
12:21
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SPLUNK INC
SPLUNK INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SPLUNK INC51,45-1,84 %