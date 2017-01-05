Biohit Oyj Stock Exchange Release January 5, 2017 at 1:00 pm local time (EEST)
Starting from January 5, 2017 Biohit Oyj's CEO Semi Korpela will take a sick leave of approximately one month related to pneumonia.
During Semi Korpela's sick leave, his deputy will be Biohit Oyj's CFO Niklas Nordström.
Board of Directors
Additional information:
Osmo Suovaniemi, Chairman of the Board of Directors tel. +358 9 773 861 investor.relations@biohit.fi www.biohithealthcare.com
Biohit in brief
Biohit Oyj is a globally operating Finnish biotechnology company. Biohit mission is "Innovating for Health" - we produce innovative products and services to promote research and early diagnosis. Biohit is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, and has subsidiaries in Italy and the UK. Biohit Series B share (BIOBV) is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki in the Small cap/Healthcare group. www.biohithealthcare.com
