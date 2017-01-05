Biohit Oyj Stock Exchange Release January 5, 2017 at 1:00 pm local time (EEST)



Starting from January 5, 2017 Biohit Oyj's CEO Semi Korpela will take a sick leave of approximately one month related to pneumonia.



During Semi Korpela's sick leave, his deputy will be Biohit Oyj's CFO Niklas Nordström.



