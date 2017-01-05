TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/05/17 -- All amounts are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated.

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX: AGI)(NYSE: AGI) ("Alamos" or the "Company") today reported it has received the Forestry Permits required for the development of its Kirazli gold project from the Forestry General Directorate in Turkey.

"Kirazli will be low cost to build and operate. It is our highest return project and will be a significant source of free cash flow in the years ahead. This represents a significant breakthrough for the project," said John A. McCluskey, President and Chief Executive Officer.

With the Environmental Impact Study and Forestry Permits for Kirazli approved by the federal government, the Company is pursuing the GSM (Business Opening and Operation) permit which is granted by the Canakkale Governorship.

Feasibility studies to update the economics for both Kirazli and Agi Dagi, as outlined in the positive 2012 pre-feasibility study, are nearing completion. A preliminary economic assessment is also being conducted on the higher grade Camyurt project. A number of significant changes including weakness in the Turkish Lira and lower diesel prices since 2012 are expected to positively impact what were already attractive project economics.

About Alamos

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a significant portfolio of development stage projects in Mexico, Turkey, Canada and the United States. Alamos employs more than 1,300 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company's shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol "AGI".

