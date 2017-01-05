CF&B Communication: Selected Midcaps meet German institutional investors

(Frankfurt) - On the 2 February, CF&B Communication will be organizing its 10th edition of the "Frankfurt Midcap Event", where selected Midcaps travelling to European financial capitals will make a stop in Frankfurt to showcase their added value to the attending institutional investors.

On one day the investors will see the Top Managers of the participating companies in pre-organized One-to-one meetings.

40 listed companies from Italy, France, Belgium, Germany, ... will meet more than 70 institutional investors mainly from Germany.

INTERMONTE, INVEST SECURITIES and MIDCAP PARTNERS will be the partners of this edition, and will share their experience and analysis of the French and Italian markets.

For the free registration for investors, please contact: Caroline BADER - c.bader@cfbcom.fr (mailto:c.gilliume@cfbcom.fr)

Website: www.midcapevents.com (http://www.midcapevents.com)

