EQS-News / 05/01/2017 / 18:39 UTC+8 *For Immediate Release * TCL Multimedia's Accumulated Sales Volume of LCD TV for 2016 up by 15.1% Year-on-Year to 19,955,705 Sets * * * * * * Sales Volume of Smart TVs and 4K TVs up by 69.1% and 114.1% Year-on-Year Respectively (5 January 2017, Hong Kong) *TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Limited *("TCL Multimedia" or the "Group", HKSE stock code: 01070) today announced sales volumes of its TV products for December 2016. * *TCL Multimedia's LCD TV sales volume for December 2016 decreased slightly by 0.9% from the same period of last year to 2,020,276 sets, of which sales volumes of smart TVs and 4K TVs increased by 16.9% and 80.1% year-on-year to 1,132,398 sets and 465,436 sets, respectively. Accumulated sales volume of LCD TVs for the year 2016 rose by 15.1% year-on-year to 19,955,705 sets, while sales volumes of smart TVs and 4K TVs increased significantly by 69.1% and 114.1% year-on-year to 10,592,754 sets and 3,977,359 sets, respectively. In the PRC market, the total LCD TV sales volume declined by 18.0% year-on-year to 1,096,868 sets in December 2016. Of which, sales volume of smart TVs accounted for 70.1% (excluding ODM business) of LCD TV sales volume for the month of December, while sales volume of 4K TVs accounted for 37.6% (excluding ODN business) of LCD TV sales volume for the same month. Accumulated sales volume of LCD TVs from for the year 2016 increased by 1.8% year-on-year to 9,414,913 sets. In the overseas markets, the Group's LCD TV sales volume rose by 31.6% year-on-year to 923,408 sets in December 2016, which was mainly attributable to the significant growth in the emerging markets and strategic ODM business. Accumulated sales volume of LCD TVs for the year 2016 was 10,540,792 sets, increasing by 30.2% from the same period of last year. The number of activated smart TV users for December 2016 operated by Huan was 606,989; accumulated users totaled 17,289,434 as of end of December 2016; and daily average number of active users was 7,473,240 (Source: Huan Technology Co., Ltd. ("Huan")). December 2016 (Unaudited) *Accumulated *YoY *January *January *YoY Total (As at *December *December Change - - Change December 2016* 2015* (%)* December December (%)* 2016)* 2016* 2015* *LCD TV *2,020,27 *2,039,26 *19,955, *17,342, sales *N/A* 6* 3* *-0.9%* 705* 590* *+15.1%* volume* Of which: N/A 1,132,398 968,608 +16.9% 10,592,7 6,265,06 +69.1% Smart TVs 54 2 *- PRC *N/A* *1,096,86 *1,337,48 *-18.0%* *9,414,9 *9,244,0 *+1.8%* Market* 8* 8* 13* 01* *- Overseas *N/A* *923,408* *701,775* *+31.6%* *10,540, *8,098,5 *+30.2%* Markets* 792* 89* *Proportion of Smart TV in the PRC Market (excluding *N/A* *70.1%* *62.8%* *N/A* *66.1%* *53.7%* *N/A * ODM business) (%) * *Proportion of 4K TV in the PRC Market * * 37.6% * *20.5%* *N/A* *36.3%* *19.9%* *N/A* (excluding N/A* ODM business) (%)* *Number of TCL *5,364,5 *4,558,4 Activated *17,289,434* *606,989* *483,653* *+25.5%* 78* 04* *+17.7%* Smart TV Users (1)* *Daily Average *7,473,24 *4,800,72 Number of *N/A* 0* 3* *+55.7%* *N/A* *N/A* *N/A* Active Users (2)* (1) Number of TCL Activated Smart TV Users refers to the number of users who use the internet TV web service for more than once (2) Daily Average Number of Active Users refers to the number of unrepeated individual users who visit within 7 days -End- About TCL Multimedia Headquartered in China, TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Limited (HKSE stock code: 01070) is one of the leading players in the global TV industry, engaged in the research and development, manufacturing and distribution of consumer electronic products. Through a new product-and-user-oriented business model that focuses primarily on a "double +" strategy which includes "intelligence + internet" and "products + services" as the main direction, it strives to build a comprehensive ecosystem for smart TVs that provides users with an exquisite experience with its smart products and services. The Group ranked among the top three in the global LCD TV market with a market share of 6.0% in the first half of 2016 according to the latest IHS Technology figures, and ranked among the top three in the PRC LCD TV market with a market share of 15.0% in the first half of 2016 according to CMM's report. For more information, please visit its website: http://multimedia.tcl.com. Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=RWLQTHUNUB [1] Document title: TCL Multimedia(1070)_Dec 2016_Monthly_Shipment_Release_Eng_20170105_Final 05/01/2017 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3119c5c60f1ad1e2ab40f12b770bb32d&application_id=534381&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

