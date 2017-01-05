With effect from January 9, 2017, the subscription rights in Diös Fastigheter AB (publ) will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including January 19, 2017.



Instrument: Subscription rights ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: DIOS TR ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009496391 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 131364 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: Other Equities / 227 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO -----------------------------------------------------------------



With effect from January 9, 2017, the paid subscription shares in Diös Fastigheter AB (publ) will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue until further notice.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: DIOS BTA ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009496409 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 131365 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: Other Equities / 227 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO -----------------------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Andreas Jensen or Niklas Ramstedt, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com



Nasdaq Stockholm AB