TUI AG / Director/PDMR Shareholding* TUI AG: PDMR Interest in Shares 05-Jan-2017 / 11:47 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *5 January 2017* *TUI AG PDMR Interest in Shares* *Execution of Phantom Shares Awards under a TUI AG Long Term Incentive Plan* TUI AG announces that Mr Wolfgang Flintermann, a member of the Supervisory Board, has exercised a phantom share award as set out in the table below on 03 January 2017 and Mr Sebastian Ebel, a member of the Executive Board, has exercised a phantom share award as set out in the table below on 04 January 2017, both granted under a Long Term Incentive Plan. The cash payments due will be calculated by reference to the average closing share price for TUI AG on the Frankfurt stock exchange over the 20 dealing days immediately following the date of exercise of the award. *Number of Phantom Shares *Name of PDMR* *Corporate Body* over which the award is exercised* Wolfgang Flintermann Supervisory Board 9,338 Sebastian Ebel Executive Board 31,125 The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: TUI AG Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4 30625 Hannover Germany Phone: +49 (0)511 566-00 Fax: +49 (0)511 566-1901 E-mail: Investor.Relations@tui.com Internet: www.tuigroup.com ISIN: DE000TUAG000, DE000TUAG281, DE000TUAG299 WKN: TUAG00 , TUA G28, TUA G29 Listed: Regulated Market in Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market in Frankfurt; London Category Code: DSH TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 Sequence No.: 3734 End of Announcement EQS News Service 534223 05-Jan-2017

