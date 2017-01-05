LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 01/05/17 -- Atlantis Gaming Corporation (AGC) has signed two of the Gaming industry's most high-profile executives and an Inventor's Hall of Fame Inductee to its Board of Directors (BOD).

Las Vegas sports wagering and gaming executive John J. English, the man widely recognized for his global gaming expertise including Asia and Latin America, has joined the AGC BOD and will oversee and advise on the company's platform development and content provision.

"To have such an iconic sports betting figure as John J. English on our BOD sends a clear message that we are very serious about this business and in creating a regulatory and compliant platform," noted Founder and Chairman of AGC, Donald Bailey.

Mr. English, also a pioneer of Kiosk and Smartphone sports betting technology, through his former company American Wagering Inc. was instrumental in bringing London listed sports betting giant William Hill to Las Vegas, and in representing China's NYSE listed 500.com, along with the world's largest betting exchange; Betfair.

AGC also announces the appointment of Gary Green to the BOD. Mr. Green, a former Vice President of Marketing for Trump Hotels and Casinos, is widely recognized as a leading gaming executive, slot machine company guru, and casino developer. "The addition of Gary Green to our BOD brings another high level casino-industry professional with insider knowledge," Bailey comments.

Mr. Green, one of the most written-about executives in modern casino gaming, is one of only a few casino executives colorful enough to be memorialized in the prestigious Smithsonian Institution. Mr. Green is the host of the 2017 television series "Casino Rescue" and the author of the book "Osceola's Revenge," the definitive work on Indian casinos."

On the technology front, AGC has signed Internet pioneer Victor B. Lawrence to its BOD. "It is an honor for our company and remarkable validation of our technology to have such a renowned person join our BOD," said Bailey. Mr. Lawrence, a 2016 Inductee to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's National Inventors Hall of Fame. He's credited for inventing the telecommunications signal processing that made the high-speed internet possible. A former Bell Labs engineer, his invention empowers the Internet, DSL, telephones, EKG machines in medicine, and dozens of other communicating devices.

"The presence of such a distinguished scientist and engineer on our BOD is true testimony of both the viability and the potential of what we have created," Bailey stated.

Internet expert Lawrence joins a BOD made up of luminaries from multiple disciplines and top gaming companies. "The addition of these two gaming industry stalwarts and an Internet pioneer firmly establishes us as leaders actually in the industry, not outsiders looking in," Bailey affirms.

