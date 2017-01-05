Waterborne Ink Market Estimated to Reach US$ 4,115.1 Mn by 2024: Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, January 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Transparency Market Research has published a new report titled "Waterborne Ink Market (Resin - Acrylic, Polyester, Maleic, and Others Resin; Technology - Flexography, Gravure, Digital and Others; Application - Packaging, Publication, Flyers & Brochures, and Other Applications) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2016-2024" According to the report, the global waterborne ink market was valued at US$ 2,349.7 Mn in 2015 and is anticipated to reach US$ 4,115.1 Mn by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2016 and 2024.

In terms of resin, waterborne ink market has been segmented into acrylic, polyester, maleic and others. Resins such as polyester, acrylic and maleic are used in the production of waterborne ink. Acrylic resins are preferred due to their Newtonian flow characteristics, high gloss, printability, and solution like viscosity and stabilization.

In terms of technology, waterborne ink market is segmented into flexography, gravure, digital and others. Market share of the flexographic printing process is projected to increase due to the wide variety of substrate printing coupled with usage of environmentally-friendly composition of printing inks through water-based printing inks.

Waterborne ink is primarily used in packaging, publication, and flyers & brochures application. In terms of revenue, packaging dominated the waterborne ink market, followed by publishing application, in 2015. The packaging segment accounted for substantial share of the waterborne ink market in 2015 and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period. The packaging segment includes flexible and corrugated packaging. The publication segment includes newspapers, magazines & periodicals and books. Publication majorly comprises printing of texts or any visual content on traditional medium of information dispersion such as books, newspaper, magazines, and public domain catalogs. Considering the significant growth in digitalization and high level of proliferation of e-books and e-commerce trade, the market for publication is anticipated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period. Flyers & brochures are used in commercial printing as a mode of advertisement. Mostly flyers are circulated as newspaper inserts for publicity.

In terms of demand, North America accounted for a significant share of the waterborne market in 2015. The region is anticipated to lead the market over the forecast period due to the rising usage of waterborne ink in packaging and publication sectors. Asia Pacific and Europe held significant market share in 2015; however, usage of waterborne ink is expected to remain stable in Europe due to the average growth in publication and packaging sectors. Asia Pacific region is estimated to be a promising market for waterborne ink in the next few years due to the growing usage of packaging for food & beverages and personal care products.

The report provides a comprehensive view of the waterborne ink market in terms of volume and revenue. It includes current demand analysis and forecast for resin, technology and application segments in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the report offers detailed country-wise analysis of the waterborne ink market in the regions mentioned above.

The waterborne ink market has been divided into the following segments:

Waterborne Ink Market - Resin Analysis

Acrylic Styrene Acrylic

Polyester

Maleic

Others

Waterborne Ink Market - Technology Analysis

Flexography

Gravure

Digital

Others

Waterborne Ink Market - Application Analysis

Packaging Flexible Corrugated

Publication Newspapers Magazines & Periodicals Books

Flyers & Brochures

Others

Waterborne Ink Market - Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe France U.K. Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America (LATAM)

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)

