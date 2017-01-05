

Octopus AIM VCT plc



05 January 2017



Net Asset Value



The Board of Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that as at 02 January 2017 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 107.8 pence per share.



The net asset value is stated excluding an interim dividend of 2.5 pence per share. The interim dividend will be paid on 20 January 2017, to those shareholders on the register on 30 December 2016.



For further information, please contact:



Andrew Buchanan/Kate Tidbury Octopus Investments Limited Tel: 0800 316 2295







