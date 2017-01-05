Talvivaaran Kaivososakeyhtiö Oyj: Talvivaara Mining Company Plc: Holding(s) in Company

Stock Exchange Release

Talvivaara Mining Company Plc

5 January 2017

Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market Act

The holdings by Talvivaara Mining Company Plc ("Talvivaara" or "Company") of its own shares have fallen from 9.15 % to 4.60% (less than 5 %), following the directed share issue in accordance with the draft restructuring programme of Talvivaara, the final results of which were published on 4 January 2017. Treasury shares held by the Company are not entitled to vote at general meetings of shareholders of the Company.

Attachment:

1. Name of the target company:

Talvivaara Mining Company Plc

2. Basis for the flagging obligation:

An event changing the breakdown of shares or voting rights

3. Date on which the threshold was crossed:

4 January 2017

4. Number of the shares on the date on which threshold was crossed:

192,883,000 shares

% of the shares on the date on which threshold was crossed:

4.60% of shares

The total number of the shares in the Company

4,189,807,162 shares

5. Name of shareholder and business identification code:

Talvivaara Mining Company Plc, Business ID 1847894-2

Enquiries

Talvivaara Mining Company Plc Tel +358 20 7129 800

Pekka Perä, CEO

Pekka Erkinheimo, Deputy CEO

Flaggings Talvivaara 5.1.2017 (http://hugin.info/136227/R/2069196/777254.pdf)



