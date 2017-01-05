DANVERS, Mass., Jan. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) announced that on Thursday, January 26, 2017, the Company will release financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2017. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, January 26, 2017, at 8:00 a.m. EST. Michael R. Minogue, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; Michael Tomsicek, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host the conference call.



To listen to the call live, please tune into the webcast via http://investor.abiomed.com or dial (855) 212-2361; the international number is (678) 809-1538. A replay of this conference call will be available beginning at 11 a.m. EST January 26, 2017 through 11 a.m. EST on January 29, 2017. The replay phone number is (855) 859-2056; the international number is (404) 537-3406. The replay access code is 44227123.



ABOUT ABIOMED Based in Danvers, Massachusetts, Abiomed, Inc., is a leading provider of medical devices that provide circulatory support. Our products are designed to enable the heart to rest by improving blood flow and/or performing the pumping of the heart. For additional information please visit: www.abiomed.com



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding development of Abiomed's existing and new products, the Company's progress toward commercial growth, and future opportunities and expected regulatory approvals. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements based upon a number of factors, including uncertainties associated with development, testing and related regulatory approvals, including the potential for future losses, complex manufacturing, high quality requirements, dependence on limited sources of supply, competition, technological change, government regulation, litigation matters, future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing, and other risks and challenges detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.



For further information please contact:



Ingrid Goldberg Director, Investor Relations 978-646-1590 igoldberg@abiomed.com



Adrienne Smith Senior Director, Public Relations and Corporate Communications 978-646-1553 adsmith@abiomed.com