Regulatory News:

Viewers in Italy of the Tivùsat TV platform that broadcasts exclusively from Eutelsat's (Paris:ETL) HOTBIRD neighbourhood can now benefit from HD quality of the full line-up of TV channels produced by Rai.

Rai YoYo, Rai School, Rai Gulp, Rai Storia and Rai News24 were the last of 13 Rai channels to transition to HD. The operation was completed this week with the collaboration of Rai Way that operates the signal transmission and broadcasting network for Italy's national public broadcaster.

Tivùsat was set up to ensure that everyone in Italy has access to free digital TV. By reaching all areas of Italian territory, viewers can access all national DTT channels and a diverse line up of national and international channels. Tivùsat's full line-up now comprises over 100 channels, of which 24 in HD and 80 in Standard Digital, plus 33 radio stations. A total of 2.9 million Tivùsat smartcards have been activated.

Renato Farina, CEO of Eutelsat Italy, said: "Ensuring that all Italian TV homes can access the highest signal quality is a priority for Eutelsat. We are delighted to be part of the effort to accelerate Tivùsat's HD offer and to take part in other exceptional ventures such as the documentary "Tonight at St Peter's" that was produced by Rai in Ultra HD and broadcast to Tivùsat homes on 27 December."

About Eutelsat Communications

Established in 1977, Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL, ISIN code: FR0010221234) is one of the world's leading and most experienced operators of communications satellites. The company provides capacity on 39 satellites to clients that include broadcasters and broadcasting associations, pay-TV operators, video, data and Internet service providers, enterprises and government agencies. Eutelsat's satellites provide ubiquitous coverage of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific and the Americas, enabling video, data, broadband and government communications to be established irrespective of a user's location. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat represents a workforce of 1,000 men and women from 37 countries who are experts in their fields and work with clients to deliver the highest quality of service.

For more about Eutelsat please visit www.eutelsat.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170105005756/en/

Contacts:

Eutelsat Communications

Press

Vanessa O'Connor, Tel.: 33 1 53 98 37 91

voconnor@eutelsat.com

or

Marie-Sophie Ecuer, Tel.: 33 1 53 98 37 91

mecuer@eutelsat.com

or

Investors and analysts

Joanna Darlington, Tel.: +33 1 53 98 35 30

jdarlington@eutelsat.com

or

Cédric Pugni, Tel.: +33 1 53 98 35 30

cpugni@eutelsat.com