Company announcement Group Communications Holmens Kanal 2-12 DK-1092 København K Tel. +45 45 14 56 95 5 January 2017



DB US High Yield 2019



On 2 July 2014, Danske Bank issued fixed-rate notes with a credit-linked notional amount. The notes are designated "DB US High Yield 2019" (ISIN XS1078029326).



We attach Credit Event Notice in accordance with the Amended Applicable Final Terms.



We refer to the Amended Applicable Final Terms published on the NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S on 8 July 2014.



Danske Bank A/S



Contact: Holger Lunden, Global Head of Structured Products, tel. +45 45143265



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=610457