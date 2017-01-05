Global High Content Screening (HCS) Market is Expected to Reach US$ 2.12 Bn by 2025 - Persistence Market Research

NEW YORK, January 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global High Content Screening Market Revenues are Slated to Grow at a CAGR of 6.1% in Terms of Value and 6.6% in Terms of Shipment, by the end of 2025: PMR Reports

By 2016 end, the globalhigh content screening marketis likely to register a value of US$ 1.24 Bn. In terms of shipment, the consumption of HCS instruments will reach around 555 units in 2016. While the pharmaceutical and healthcare segment is expected to register the maximum consumption of HCS technology and instruments, Western Europe will remain the largest market in terms of high content screening technology adoption and revenue generation.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161114/438683LOGO )



Consistent demand for high content screening in order to identify human cell-associated small molecules, micro-molecules, and peptides, will continue to drive the market for high content screening globally. Surging biological research and drug discovery activities will also be the important drivers to the market growth. With growing preference to secondary screening for toxicity studies, the need for enhanced imaging is also rising, which is considered to be a major factor boosting the market for high content screening. In addition to burgeoning research in the field of life science, rising support from governments to research activities will escalate the sales of HCS instruments.

Browse Full Market Overview and Research Methodology@ http://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/high-content-screening-market.asp

Increasing number of biotech and pharmaceutical companies specializing in research is likely to propel the demand for high content screening technology and devices. A major revenue share will be contributed by consistent sales of mid-end and high-end HCS instruments. Moreover, research institutions and educational organizations will also register notable consumption. Promising emergence of automated cell separation technique and scalability analysis is anticipated to accelerate market growth further by creating lucrative opportunities for manufacturers and researchers. Growing need for risks assessment in chronic disease cases is also considered to be a key factor driving the demand for HCS instruments.

By product, the global high content screening market is likely to gain the maximum traction in the cell imaging and analysis equipment segment. Software segment is expected register a discernible growth rate.

Based on application, the primary and secondary screening segment will remain dominant with over 36% market value share, accounting for the revenues of nearly US$ 459.4 Mn in 2016. With overall steady growth, this segment is projected to witness a consistently growing Y-o-Y growth rate post-2016. Toxicity studies segment will however exhibit a higher overall growth rate. Contributing around 17% share to the entire market revenues in 2016, this segment is anticipated to exceed a value of US$ 219 Mn. Other application segments include target identification and validation, compound profiling, and others.

Request to View Report Table of Contents, Figures, and Tables@ http://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/high-content-screening-market/toc

On the basis of end-use, pharmaceutical and healthcare segment will continue its dominance over biotechnology segment.

By regional analysis, Western Europe will remain the largest revenue generator, accounting for over US$ 424 Mn in terms of revenues. With over 34% market share in 2016, this segment is expected to continue dominance post-2016. North America will be the second largest market with nearly 32% market share in 2016, followed by Asia Pacific.

A sample of this report is available upon request@ http://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/12931

Some of the key market players include Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., GE Healthcare, Olympus Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Merck Millipore Corporation, Danaher Corporation (Molecular Devices), Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Sysmex Corporation and Thorlabs Inc. Key players are increasingly concentrating on developing new, innovative products for enhanced cell analysis.

PMR Overview

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Contact

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com



Web: http://www.persistencemarketresearch.com