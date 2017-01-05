SUGAR LAND, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 01/05/17 -- Written by John Egan for Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas) -- Construction on two new units at the Alvin W. Vogtle Nuclear Power Station is about 60% complete, and the operator and principal owner, Georgia Power Company (Atlanta, Georgia), a unit of the Southern Company (NYSE:SO) (Atlanta), has agreed to forego several hundred million dollars in scheduled customer price increases over 2017-2020 because of construction delays, according to a settlement unanimously approved by the Georgia Public Service Commission (GPSC) (Atlanta) on December 20.

