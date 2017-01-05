SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/05/17 -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power programmable sensor processing SoCs, display bridges, FPGAs, and embedded FPGA IP, today announced that its ArcticLink® III VX platform has been chosen by Sanyo Techno Solutions Tottori for its extensive line of educational tablet products.

According to market research firm BI Intelligence, the tablet market exceeded 250 million units in 2015. Devices such as those from Sanyo have grown from 25% of the market in 2015 to 43% in 2016.

QuickLogic's ArcticLink III VX platform provides a display bridge from Sanyo's application processor to the LCD display used for the tablet. In addition, Sanyo is using the device's integrated Visual Enhancement Engine (VEE) technology, based on a proven iridix® core licensed from ARM Holdings (formerly Apical Limited). The flexibility enabled by the display bridging and VEE technologies embedded in the ArcticLink III platform allows Sanyo to easily use displays from different manufactures and still deliver the same image quality to their customers.

"Two of the most important characteristics of successful educational tablets are low cost and long battery life," said Brian Faith, QuickLogic's president and CEO. "Our ArcticLink III VX platform enables Sanyo to more easily deliver both attributes to their customer base."

The QuickLogic ArcticLink III VX platform is available today. Sanyo is in full production with multiple educational tablet products which integrate the ArcticLink III VX device.

