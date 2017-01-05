MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/05/17 -- Genius Properties Ltd. (CSE: GNI)(CSE: GNI.CN) ("Genius" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that the drilling program at the Blockhouse Gold Property has begun. As per the December 15, 2016 press release, the company is drilling 2 high priority targets to test for the presence of 'leg-reef' and 'saddle' type veins on the property. The program will also be targeting the continuity of the 'Prest Shoot" that historically produced an average of 49.6 grams of gold per ton. The drilling program started January 3, 2017.

Genius is also pleased to announce the nomination of its new VP of Exploration, Mr. Alex Mackay P.Geo. Mr. Mackay has 10 years experience in exploration, mining and mining analytics.

After receiving his BSc in Physics and Earth Sciences from Dalhousie University, Mr. Mackay started his career in Africa looking for REEs and Au. He has since worked on various projects across Canada and the United States. The last five years have been focused in Atlantic Canada where he has developed a wide network of industry contacts and accumulated much experience. As a consultant, his projects have ranged from green fields exploration to production to mining analyst across many commodities hosted in many deposit types. Professional Geologist, Mr. Mackay will become the QP for Genius Properties Ltd. projects.

Jimmy Gravel, the President and CEO of the Corporation stated, "I am very excited to start the Blockhouse drilling program led by our new VP of Exploration. His experience and expertise in drilling exploration will be greatly beneficial to Genius, welcome aboard Alex."

Alex Mackay, Vice-President of Exploration stated, "I am pleased to be joining the Genius team and I am very excited about the potential of Genius' projects."

