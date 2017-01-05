Company Announcement No. 4, 2017 - Auction of Covered Mortgage Bonds in Nordea Kredit Realkreditaktieselskab

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Dec.5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --With the refinancing of Nordea Kredit Realkreditaktieselskab's adjustable rate mortgages (ARMs) as of 1 April 2017 an electronic auction will be held in February 2017.
The ARMs will be refinanced in covered mortgage bonds (SDRO). Nordea Danmark will conduct the auction.
The Auction
The auction will be held in the market for mortgage bonds at NASDAQ Copenhagen.
Auction period
8 and 9 February 2017.
Amount
Final volumes offered and time schedule are expected to be announced in the last days of week 5, 2017.
Settlement date
3 April 2017.
Participant
Bids can be made by anyone with an access to the market for mortgage bonds at NASDAQ Copenhagen.
For more detailed information please contact Nordea Group Treasury & ALM, Peter Brag phone no.
+45 3333 1663 or Finn Nicolaisen phone no. +45 3333 1625.
Yours faithfully
Nordea Kredit Realkreditaktieselskab
CONTACT:
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/nordea-kredit/r/company-announcement-no--4--2017---auction-of-covered-mortgage-bonds-in-nordea-kredit-realkreditakti,c2161131
The following files are available for download:
http://mb.cision.com/Public/105/2161131/8b7d9480a3f545b8.pdf
Auction of covered mortgage bonds in Nordea Kredit Realkreditaktieselskab
SOURCE Nordea Kredit