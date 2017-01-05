Company Announcement No. 4, 2017 - Auction of Covered Mortgage Bonds in Nordea Kredit Realkreditaktieselskab

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Dec.5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --With the refinancing of Nordea Kredit Realkreditaktieselskab's adjustable rate mortgages (ARMs) as of 1 April 2017 an electronic auction will be held in February 2017.

The ARMs will be refinanced in covered mortgage bonds (SDRO). Nordea Danmark will conduct the auction.

The Auction The auction will be held in the market for mortgage bonds at NASDAQ Copenhagen.

The Dutch (hidden call) auction principle will be applied, implying that where bids exceed the cut-off price, the full amount will be allocated at the cut-off price.

Bids made at the cut-off price may be allocated on a pro rata basis. There will be no allocation in respect of bids below the cut-off price. Auction period 8 and 9 February 2017.

Amount Final volumes offered and time schedule are expected to be announced in the last days of week 5, 2017. Settlement date 3 April 2017.



Participant Bids can be made by anyone with an access to the market for mortgage bonds at NASDAQ Copenhagen.

For more detailed information please contact Nordea Group Treasury & ALM, Peter Brag phone no.

+45 3333 1663 or Finn Nicolaisen phone no. +45 3333 1625.

Yours faithfully

Nordea Kredit Realkreditaktieselskab

