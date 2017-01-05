As Part of the Transformation of Paris expo Porte de Versailles, Viparis Announces Updated Food Offerings Designed by Areas

PARIS, January 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

On December 2016, Viparis announced that it had awarded a new contract to Areas to redesign the food service offerings at Paris expo Porte de Versailles. This partnership perfectly reflects Viparis's "Guest Attitude" policy, which aims to offer the best service per square meter.

Viparis is working tirelessly to bolster the Porte de Versailles exhibition complex's appeal and to transform it into a vibrant and living venue. As part of this, food services play a key role, and customers have high expectations.

Striking a perfect balance between the best local restaurants and a portfolio of renowned international brands, Areas won the Viparis tender in 2016. Areas, the global concession catering brand of Elior Group, was awarded an exclusive 11-year contract to supply food services to Paris expo Porte de Versailles. Across 40 points of sale, Areas will provide a unique and exclusive offering in harmony with the complex's goal - to become a 'permanent universal exposition'.

As a long-time partner of Viparis, Areas has a unique set of skills when it comes to exhibition complexes, providing appealing, contemporary food services that can be customized to match the nature and scope of each trade show. Areas will offer visitors a range of contemporary catering services in line with the positioning of the exhibition complex - innovative, customized, quality-focused, digital and sustainable.

The opening of the Maison Pradier stand on 1 December 2016 kicked off the new Areas offer. McDonald's and Paul, both internationally-known brands, have designed site-specific outlets for Paris expo Porte de Versailles.

Throughout 2017, Areas will open some thirty French and international food service brands, such as La Place, Red d'Hippo, Déli&Cia, MasQMenos, Marguerite du Pré, Super Wild Coffee, and more.

In the form of stationary, temporary and ambulatory points of sale, these brands can adapt to the size of every event, and will feature a digital component for the benefit of target customers (exhibitors, organizers and visitors).

