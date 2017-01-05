Greenwave Systems Introduces AXON Platform for Conversational IoT, the First Voice Activated Smart Gateway Solution for Service Providers

Global IoT pioneer extends award-winning IoT platform to give service providers flexibility and control with new conversational IoT managed services

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- CES 2017 - Greenwave Systems, Inc. the global software and managed services leader for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced AXON Platform® for Conversational IoT, a carrier-grade smart gateway that supports a hands-free, voice activated speaker with customizable wake-up word and open architecture. The solution combines the company's award-winning AXON Platform® with advanced integrated voice and Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered natural language understanding (NLU) technology from Nuance, enabling a unique opportunity for service providers to create conversational IoT in multiple languages.

AXON Platform for Conversational IoT is an end-to-end embedded and cloud-based delivery and IoT management solution for companies looking to implement a voice interface in a variety of environments, including industrial, commercial and consumer segments. The solution is part of a flexible architecture offering unique product features and services, and leverages Nuance Mix to deliver voice recognition, text-to-speech, voice biometrics powered wake-up word and AI-powered language understanding. Nuance Mix supports access to cloud services such as news, weather and Q&A. In addition, the platform introduces new network features expected by carriers for HD Voice, media optimization, security and IoT end-point management. The reference implementation streamlines product development and gives providers direct control over managed services.

"We are steadfast in our commitment to lead innovation towards user-friendly experiences that facilitate mass adoption of IoT," said Martin Manniche, CEO of Greenwave Systems. "Our dedication to our trusted partners' success drives us to provide them with fully designed solutions that are ready to deploy."

Greenwave powers millions of devices on advanced networks through telecom, utilities and service providers for their managed services such as audio, video, broadband and energy management systems. Smart home and enterprise ecosystems will benefit from this unique ability to experience conversational IoT with intelligence and easy integration of new managed services.

"Consumers will be the litmus test on the IoT - if these intelligent devices aren't able to seamlessly integrate into day to day life, the opportunity for the ecosystem and consumers is lost. And that's where the AXON Platform for Conversational IoT becomes incredibly important, allowing people to easily interact with technology as it was intended," said Kenn Harper, vice president, emerging solutions, Nuance Mobile.

The solution combinescustomizablevoice recognition and AI with microphone beam-forming, acoustic echo cancellation, barge-in capabilities, speech signal enhancement, Bluetooth audio, Wi-Fi and Z-Wave connectivity, into a single platform that can be fully customized and scalable for the world's leading service providers. Customers will obtain a reliable and robust platform while retaining control over services.

Key Features & Benefits

AXON Platform cloud intelligence

Fully customizable conversational voice user interface for IoT control

Customizable wake-up word

Support for multiple languages

Flexible architecture enabling fast time to market

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Z-wave connectivity

About Greenwave Systems

Greenwave Systems is a global software and managed services company for the Internet of Things (IoT) dedicated to empowering market-leading brands to profitably deploy their own managed services and products, foster deeper customer relationships and grow their businesses. Mobile carriers, telecommunications operators, semiconductor manufacturers, utilities and all manner of service providers use Greenwave's AXON Platform to safely integrate data and communications from a variety of existing and emerging digital protocols and swiftly create vanguard IoT and M2M services via managed networks. Learn more about Greenwave at www.greenwavesystems.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn here and follow us on Twitter at @GreenwaveSys.

