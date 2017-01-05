Greenwave Systems and Quantenna Partner to Offer the First Carrier-Grade Full-Duplex Extender for Smart Whole-Home Wi-Fi Management

Whole-home Wi-Fi system done right: superior performance, easy to deploy, real-time applications support, and broadest coverage

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- CES 2017- Greenwave Systems, Inc. the global Internet of Things (IoT) software and managed services leader, and Quantenna Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq:QTNA), a leading provider of high-performance Wi-Fi® chipset solutions, today announced the industry's first carrier-grade full-duplex Wi-Fi range extender for whole-home coverage. Quantenna's superior Wi-Fi technology combines with Greenwave's award-winning AXON Platform® in a design that's ready for service providers looking to optimize the connected home experience and lead the market in Wi-Fi management.

"Today we join forces with Greenwave as we share a common passion for creating leading-edge Wi-Fi technology and products," said Dr. Sam Heidari, Chairman and CEO at Quantenna. "Consumers expect their Wi-Fi coverage to deliver reliable connectivity for all client devices and our combined industry-leading technologies make it possible for service providers to meet those expectations."

Greenwave's AXON Platform offers seamless connectivity between IoT devices and services that not only lets "things" and services talk to each other, regardless of protocol, but also lets people converse with their apps, services and devices. The AXON Platform already powers millions of advanced networks through trusted service provider partners in telecom, cable and utilities, powering extended managed services for broadband, audio, video and energy management systems.

"We are pleased to partner with Quantenna to optimize home network performance," said Martin Manniche, CEO of Greenwave Systems. "Its unique Wi-Fi technology, along with our carrier-grade implementation and extended managed services network solution, equips service providers with a flexible and scalable IoT platform and enables exceptional whole-home Wi-Fi coverage, all in one product."

Utilizing Quantenna's high performance Wi-Fi technology, the full duplex extender boasts three individual RF radios to efficiently handle real-time applications that demand fast throughput, such as simultaneous 4K HD video streaming, VOIP calls, VR gaming, fast downloads, and other applications. Certain areas in the home that were previously hard to reach can now benefit from reliable connection with up to 2x the performance of current solutions. In addition, Greenwave's AXON Platform leverages Quantenna's SONiQ implementation, its intelligent Self Optimizing Network software, to seamlessly manage repeaters and gateways as a unified system to achieve the most optimal Wi-Fi performance. SONiQ's modular architecture can support all Wi-Fi chips and has flexibility to customize its algorithms for client roaming and band steering for system vendors, service providers or software integrators.

The AXON Platform takes advantage of SONiQ to help enable the best possible Quality-of-Experience, while balancing local and cloud network performance. Auto-configured for easy set-up, the AXON Platform navigates the provisioning, security and management that facilitates a no-touch experience, eliminating the need to send out a service technician or suffer complicated installations.

Key Features & Benefits

Two 4x4 (5GHz, 1.7Gbps) radios and one 3x3 (2.4GHz, 450Mbps) provide up to 2x the performance of current Wi-Fi range extender solutions

Full duplex repeater supports 3 individual RF radios for maximum performance

MU-MIMO for simultaneous streaming of data to multiple devices

Dedicated backhaul channel to router plus access point for extended Wi-Fi range

Auto-configured for an easy, no-touch set up

Supports SONiQ for optimized client roaming and band steering performance

At CES this week

Greenwave and Quantenna are available to provide in person demonstrations at CES starting Wednesday, January 5, 2017. To schedule an appointment at the Greenwave suite (Venetian, Murano #3303), please contact CES2017@greenwavesystems.com. For appointments at Quantenna's private suite at the Palazzo, please contact tradeshow@quantenna.com.

About Greenwave Systems

Greenwave Systems is a global software and managed services company for the Internet of Things (IoT) dedicated to empowering market-leading brands to profitably deploy their own managed services and products, foster deeper customer relationships and grow their businesses. Mobile carriers, telecommunications operators, semiconductor manufacturers, utilities and all manner of service providers use Greenwave's AXON Platform to safely integrate data and communications from a variety of existing and emerging digital protocols and swiftly create vanguard IoT and M2M services via managed networks. Learn more about Greenwave at www.greenwavesystems.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn here and follow us on Twitter at @GreenwaveSys.

About Quantenna Communications

Quantenna (Nasdaq:QTNA) is a global leader and innovator of leading-edge performance Wi-Fi solutions. Quantenna introduced the world's first 10G Wi-Fi technology for a new generation of access points in home, enterprise and public spaces and continues to innovate. Quantenna's Wi-Fi solutions offer superior performance, and establish benchmarks for speed, range, efficiency and reliability. With MAUI, Quantenna's cloud-based Wi-Fi analytics platform that complement its chipset solutions, service providers can deliver real-time, automated Wi-Fi monitoring, optimization and self-healing to their customers around the clock to help achieve the best Wi-Fi experience. Quantenna is Wi-Fi perfected. For more information, visit www.quantenna.com.

