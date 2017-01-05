ThermoSmart Supported by InnoEnergy is Ready to Conquer UK and Germany Markets

AMSTERDAM, January 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

ThermoSmart a Thermostat of Dutch Making Takes Center Stage in the International Arena

Dutch smart thermostat ThermoSmart is on the verge of conquering the European market, starting in Germany and the UK. With features such as: best-in-class easiness of use, its clean high-tech design and possibilities to customise ThermoSmart it is expected to beat competitors like Google Nest and Tado.

ThermoSmart allows the end consumer to control the temperature in their homes easier than ever. The gadget like thermostat can be operated through an app, at home or remotely, using any smartphone, Apple Watch, tablet or computer, both on Android and iOS. Recent studies show that 75 percent of the households are heating their houses while nobody is home, they can save up to 20 percent of their gas-consumption by smartly programming and remotely operating the thermostat.

The ThermoArt program allows users to fully personalise and integrate the thermostat and adjust its design to the colours of the interior or the design of to the wall paper. ThermoSmart is currently working with famous brands like IFTTT making it an integral part of home automation. In de near future voice control will be integrated.

The demand for home automation is growing as is the increase supply of smart devices which are connected through the Internet of Things. Market research experts expect the market for smart thermostats to expand by 65 percent in 2017 and 2018. The Dutch team behind ThermoSmart is taking advantage of this trend. Online operated thermostats often are the first device through which people get in touch with home automation. The market is exploding and we are going to conquer that market," says co-founder and CEO Hans Kouwenhoven of ThermoSmart.

ThermoSmart is supported by InnoEnergy, the largest accelerator in Europe specialised in innovations in the energy sector. Recently ThermoSmart raised a new round of funding. For PR purposes this investment round was partially crowdfunded reaching its target within one week. The money raised is allocated for the international expansion plans starting with the UK and German markets.

Smart thermostats can play an important role in the transition to sustainable energy.

Earlier this year the company completed InnoEnergy's Highway program. In January 2017 ThermoSmart will start the Boostway program of InnoEnergy, in order to acquire strategic partners that will support the further expansion.

About ThermoSmart

ThermoSmart is a user friendly and sleek smart Wi-Fi thermostat from a young Dutch start-up. ThermoSmart plays a leading role in the Dutch market and plans to roll out in Europe and North America in the winter of 2016/2017. ThermoSmart is very easy to operate, at home and remotely via smartphone, tablet or computer anytime, anywhere. The product is independent of energy suppliers and boiler manufacturer. Privacy is highly valued, there is no monthly fee and no subscription. Using ThermoSmart web portal and App's is free. Of course, the consumer data are properly secured.

