Heptagon's RF Digital, GreenTropism, and Spectral Engines Team Up to Deliver Complete Spectrometer Solution for Consumer and Industrial Applications

Heptagon (www.hptg.com) today announced the company's new Smart Handheld Spectrometer solution, the first in Heptagon's family of Smart Spectral Solutions targeting both demanding industrial uses as well as consumer applications. The solution reliably detects and analyzes common organic materials such as foods, fabrics and materials, agriculture, environment, medicine and pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and petrochemicals, and more. The solution goes beyond where human senses leave off to deliver information that can help ensure safety, increase quality, and improve health and well-being. Position the product against any material, call up the smart application on an iOS or Android handheld device, and press start to test the desired object. An infrared reflection spectrum is acquired, sent to the cloud database for analysis, and the results are nearly instantaneously displayed back to the phone or tablet, leveraging Simblee.

Heptagon's Simblee Connected Handheld Spectrometer (Photo: Business Wire)

"Heptagon has been leading mobile optical component innovation for many years," says Dr. Peter Roentgen, Manager of Advanced Research at Heptagon. "We have identified spectrometry as a new technology that may eventually enable a new wave of innovation in mobile phones. This handheld spectrometer is the precursor to a highly miniaturized consumer model currently under development."

Today, there are already many potential commercial applications for spectrometry. Heptagon's RF Digital Corporation collaborated with Spectral Engines and GreenTropism to realize Heptagon's Handheld Spectrometer. Spectral Engines provides the integral light source and sensor for infrared spectroscopy. GreenTropism provides the industry-proven material knowledgebase and algorithms for identifying material and composition. RF Digital turned these technologies into the first RFduino footprint plug play spectrometry building block expanding the Simblee ecosystem of sensors and created the handheld product: from system engineering, industrial design, electrical engineering design, mobile and cloud to product manufacturing.

"Commercializing the emerging field of spectroscopy today requires an expandable platform in order to add new materials in the future, as well as ultra-low-latency interactions with the cloud," says Armen Kazanchian, Founder and President of RF Digital. "Simblee enables 3ms latency, an expandable and modular user interface, and agile development of IOT products, leading to the realization of the Smart Handheld Spectrometer which is prepared for future materials, in a record time."

The Heptagon Handheld Spectrometer as well as the Simblee spectrometry building block will be demonstrated at CES in Heptagon's booth #41354.

About GreenTropism

GreenTropism (www.GreenTropism.com) is an innovative company specialized in embedded software in the field of mass market and industrial spectroscopy. The company brings industry professionals easy-to-use, predictive and accurate data analysis algorithms that instantaneously analyzes the organic matter, providing precise results to drive any application or command control system.

About Spectral Engines

Spectral Engines Oy (www.SpectralEngines.com) is a high-tech company set to revolutionize spectral sensing by offering spectrometer performance at sensor price point. Our sensors will open new opportunities in the fields such as process spectroscopy, agriculture, food beverage and gas sensing.

About RF Digital

RF Digital (www.rfdigital.com) designs and manufactures an extensive line of fully integrated, high quality, high performance, configurable Wireless RF Transmitter, Receiver Transceiver Modules, suitable for nearly every type of application. For over 17 years RF Digital has supplied the aerospace, public safety, industrial and medical industries with reliable wireless modules, accompanied by excellent support. For more information about Simblee, visit www.simblee.com.

About Heptagon

Heptagon (www.hptg.com) provides complete, simple and seamless 3D imaging, illumination, sensing, and connectivity solutions powering the Interface of Things™ and Mobile Innovation. We enable new and unique ways for people to interact and interface with a smart connected world. With over 2 billion units shipped and 20 years of industry firsts in miniaturizing and integrating complex optical, mechanical, electrical, wireless and software systems, Heptagon has industry leading technology and services to enhance our customer's competitiveness. Backed by world-class investors, Heptagon is a global company with research and development, sales and customer services teams located in Singapore, Switzerland, Silicon Valley and Hermosa Beach USA, Taiwan and China.

