Seinäjoki, Finland, 2017-01-05 14:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atria Plc, Press release January 5, 2017 at 3 pm



The Danish Competition and Consumer Authority closes investigation into Atria Danmark A/S



The Danish Competition and Consumer Authority (Konkurrence- og Forbrugerstyrelsen) has closed its investigation into Atria Scandinavia's subsidiary, Atria Danmark A/S. See press release of 23/06/2016.



The Authority has sent a letter to Atria Danmark A/S informing that it does not find cause to further investigate to determine whether the conduct by Atria Danmark A/S was problematic under Danish competition law.



Atria takes note of the letter and will continue to do its utmost to act in full compliance with all applicable law.



For more information, please contact Tomas Back, Atria Scandinavia's Managing Director, tel. +46 70 348 00 05.