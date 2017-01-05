Trump & US Manufacturing: Industry Thought Leaders to Debate Policy Options

The Dow Chemical Company, the Manufacturing Institute and the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation join an exclusive Manufacturing Leadership Council panel discussion on the future of U.S. manufacturing and the new administration

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

WHEN: 11 a.m. ET, Wednesday, January 11, 2017 LOCATION: Online. Request an invite here MODERATOR: David R. Brousell, co-founder of the Manufacturing Leadership Council, Frost & Sullivan

In advance of the January 20 inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, Frost & Sullivan's Manufacturing Leadership Council (MLC) will host a special virtual debate on the industrial priorities and potential policies for the future of U.S. manufacturing under the new Trump administration.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/454174/Manufacturing_Leadership_Council_Logo.jpg

Join this special session to hear the latest thinking on issues such as advanced technologies, international trade, innovation institutes, regulatory reform, energy and the environment, tax policy and workforce skills.

Thought Leaders:

Dr. Robert Atkinson , president and chief executive of the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF)

president and chief executive of the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF) John Bernaden , co-founder and past vice chairman of the Smart Manufacturing Leadership Coalition, and former director of corporate affairs at Rockwell Automation

co-founder and past vice chairman of the Smart Manufacturing Leadership Coalition, and former director of corporate affairs at Rockwell Automation Peter Holicki , senior vice president, manufacturing and engineering, environment, health and safety operations, and emergency services and security at The Dow Chemical Company

senior vice president, manufacturing and engineering, environment, health and safety operations, and emergency services and security at The Dow Chemical Company Jerry J. Jasinowski , former president of the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) and member, board of advisors, at the Manufacturing Institute

former president of the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) and member, board of advisors, at the Manufacturing Institute Congressman Tim Ryan , co-chair of the House Manufacturing Caucus (Expected guest panelist)

, co-chair of the House Manufacturing Caucus Richard Sade , vice president and chief operating officer, S&S Hinge; member, board of governors, the Manufacturing Leadership Council; and vice chairman of the Precision Metalforming Association (PMA)

Attend this panel to:

Discover what new policies will help U.S. companies on their journey to Manufacturing 4.0

Understand how the Trump administration can secure an industrial long-term future and what strategies can be employed moving forward

Hear how the new government can help grow the manufacturing workforce

Register:

To request an invite to the panel debate, click here . Forpress inquiries, email Jaylon Brinkley, Corporate Communications - jaylon.brinkley@frost.com.

About the Manufacturing Leadership Council

Founded in 2008, the Manufacturing Leadership Council's vision is to create and inspire a global community of manufacturing executives who believe in the proposition that manufacturing is the fundamental driver of economic and social prosperity, and that its growth will lead to a better future and a higher standard of living for all people. The MLC's mission is to inspire manufacturing executives to achieve transformational growth for themselves, their companies, and for the industry at large through enlightened leadership.

The Council focuses on the intersection of advanced technologies and the business, identifying growth and improvement opportunities in the operation, organization and leadership of manufacturing enterprises. In support of this, the Council produces an extensive portfolio of leadership networking, information, and professional development products, programs, and services.

For more information and to join the MLC, please visit www.frost.com/mlc

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact Us: Start the discussion

Contact:

Jaylon Brinkley

Corporate Communications - North America

+1.210.247.2481

jaylon.brinkley@frost.com