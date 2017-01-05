Funds to Accelerate Global Sales, Marketing and Product Growth; Dominique Illien Appointed to Company Board

NGDATA®, the customer experience management solutions company, today announced that it has closed $9.4 million of venture funding, bringing the total Series B round to roughly $20 million. Idinvest Partners led the round with participation from existing investors including Pamica, SmartFin Capital, Capricorn Venture Partners, Nausicaa Ventures, and angel investors.

The latest investment serves as a significant validation of the company's business growth and increasing demand for NGDATA's customer experience operating system, Lily Enterprise™. The funds will be used to accelerate sales and marketing, product innovation and acquisitions.

NGDATA also announced the addition of Dominique Illien, CEO of Editions Lefebvre Sarrut (ELS), to its board. Dominique joins current board members to support the company's continued momentum and strategy for driving continuous, real-time actionable customer experiences for financial services, media and publishing, and telecommunications companies worldwide.

"The customer is at the core of what we do at NGDATA, and our business is flourishing because companies realize the value of using all of their data to gain deeper customer understanding for more personalized interactions," said Luc Burgelman, CEO of NGDATA. "Delivering relevant, data-driven customer experiences is the goal of all marketers, and NGDATA is uniquely positioned to seize this opportunity. This funding enables us to continue domestic and international growth, expand our employee base, and further propel our strategic acquisition strategy."

Lily Enterprise empowers companies to become truly customer-centric by automating and optimizing omni-channel customer interactions to deliver the most relevant messaging and offers. The fully automated system features integrated Customer DNA, metrics, and algorithms so that companies simply add the data to gain deeper customer understanding.

"NGDATA is growing at an impressive rate," said Michel Akkermans, chairman of NGDATA. "The investors are pleased with the company's positive momentum and have continued their investment in support of NGDATA as we pave the way for companies to improve marketing effectiveness and deliver superior customer experiences."

"NGDATA's vision for customer centricity is the reason companies worldwide continue to rely on Lily Enterprise to automate and optimize customer interactions," said Dominique Illien. "I'm thrilled to be part of the NGDATA team during this exciting time of the company's aggressive growth."

