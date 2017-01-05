Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire's Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170105005576/en/

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Main Street America's NGM Charitable Foundation Supports Local Nonprofits with Holiday Honorarium Source: The Main Street America Group

LAS VEGAS -- UnitedHealthcare and Qualcomm Integrate New Wearable Devices With Wellness Program; People Earn Millions of Dollars in Financial Rewards for Being Active Source: UnitedHealthcare

LOS ANGELES -- Wells Fargo Pays Tribute to Service Members, Veterans and the Los Angeles American Red Cross at the 128th Rose Parade® Source: Wells Fargo Company

ZURICH -- RepRisk Announces Milestone: Its Database Now Includes Data on over 80,000 Companies Source: RepRisk

SAN FRANCISCO -- Wells Fargo LIFT Programs Create 2,000 Homeowners in 2016 Source: Wells Fargo Company

ZURICH -- RepRisk Announces Milestone: Its Database Now Includes Data on over 20,000 Projects Source: RepRisk

CINCINNATI -- Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Contract with EverFi to Provide Financial Education, Entrepreneurship Classes to High School Students throughout its Footprint Source: Fifth Third Bancorp

Follow the CSR Circuit newsfeed on www.twitter.com/BWCSRNews.

About Business Wire:

Business Wire, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure. Investor relations, public relations, public policy and marketing professionals rely on Business Wire to accurately distribute market-moving news and multimedia, host online newsrooms and IR websites, build content marketing platforms, generate social engagements and provide audience analysis that improves interaction with specified target markets. Founded in 1961, Business Wire is a trusted source for news organizations, journalists, investment professionals and regulatory authorities, delivering news directly into editorial systems and leading online news sources via its multi-patented simultaneous NX Network. Business Wire has 31 offices worldwide to securely meet the varying needs of communications professionals and news consumers. In 2015, Business Wire teamed up with Al Roker Entertainment to create BizWireTV, a bi-weekly digital video news program that features the top trending news releases that cross the wire.

Learn more at services.BusinessWire.com and Tempo, the Business Wire resource for industry trends; follow updates on Twitter: @businesswire or on Facebook.

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for Business Wire Corporate Social Responsibility.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170105005576/en/

Contacts:

Business Wire

Matt VanTassel, 212-752-9600