PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that it has completed its acquisition from the Emerging Europe Accession Fund (EEAF) of DEUTEK S.A., a leading Romanian paint and architectural coatings manufacturer that reported sales of 30 million euros in 2015. Financial terms were not disclosed.

DEUTEK manufactures and markets a large portfolio of professional and consumer paints, including the OSKAR and Danke! brands. Its products are sold in more than 120 do-it-yourself stores and 3,500 independent retail outlets in Romania.

"DEUTEK is a well-managed business with a long heritage of excellent customer service and a portfolio of well-recognized brands in Romania. The acquisition adds the fastest-growing paint brands in Romania, where PPG has only a small presence in architectural coatings," said Jean-Marie Greindl, PPG senior vice president, global architectural coatings, and president, PPG EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa). "This important acquisition in Romania extends our presence in the region and complements our positions in Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia."

Deutek CEO Gabriel Enache said, "We have always focused on building a market-leading position based on trusted brands and innovative products. This vision is fully shared by PPG, which supports the management team and its development plans. We are confident that joining PPG will accelerate our innovation and thus help us to achieve performance consistent with our vision."

