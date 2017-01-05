Global Advanced Electric Motors Report 2017 - Focus on New Components and Materials - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This report covers both entirely new motor technologies and significant component or drive enhancements. For example, improvements in controllers (adjustable speed drives) and components such as magnetic bearings, rotor materials and semiconductors are covered.

Currently, much of the electric motor manufacturing industry is engaged in the production of commodity output using well-established technologies. Established technologies comprise most of the approximately $10 billion U.S. motor market. The global market for motors is about $80 billion per year, with much of this amount commodity output.

While the magnitude of commodity output and the description of established technologies has been covered in previous market reports, advanced motor technologies and new components that are likely to see greater market penetration in the coming decade have not been thoroughly examined. This report covers what new and novel developments related to finished electric motors and their key components.



Report Includes



- An overview of the global markets for new components and materials in advanced electric motors

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021

- Detailed analysis of manufacturers and developers of components and materials used in advanced motors, as opposed to present day commodity motors

- Coverage of both entirely new motor technologies as well as significant component or drive enhancements

- A look at improvements in controllers (adjustable speed drives) and components such as magnetic bearings, rotor materials, and semiconductors

- Profiles of major players in the industry

Technologies including:



- Torque Control Technologies (direct vs. indirect)

- Synchronous reluctance motors

- Variable reluctance motors

- Switched reluctance motors

- Variable reluctance stepping motors

- New ECM Concepts



Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction



2: Summary



3: Overview Of The Electric Motor Manufacturing Industry



- Motor Types

- Energy Consumption Of Motors

- Motor Sectors Benefiting From Advanced Materials

- Market Drivers

- Current Estimated Motor Population



4: Market Analysis



- Overview

- Research And Development

- Advanced Motors Market By Segment



5: Markets By Technology Type



- Variable Speed Drives

- Motor Controls

- Brushless DC Motors

- Fuzzy Logic

- Advanced Motor Controls Market Size

- Nanotechnology-Based Motors

- Cycloconverters

- New Motor Materials And Techniques

- Switched Reluctance Motors

- Switched Reluctance Motors

- Synchronous Motor Drives

- Variable Frequency Drives

- Other New Motor Technologies



6: Market By Materials And Devices Used In Motors



- Overview

- Motor Driver Integrated Circuits

- Gallium Nitride

- Power Semiconductor Devices Used In Motors



7: Patent Analysis And Company Profiles



- Overview

- Selected Recent Patents

- Company Profiles



