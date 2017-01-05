$6.9 Billion Gas Sensors and Gas Metering Markets Analysis: Global Applications and Markets Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Gas Sensors and Gas Metering: Applications and Markets" report to their offering.
The global market for gas flow meters, sensors/monitors, and secondary flow instrumentation will grow from nearly $5.3 billion in 2016 to around $6.9 billion by 2021, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% for the period of 2016-2021.
This report presents data on demand for gas metering and gas sensors/monitors for different applications in current U.S. dollars for the major global regions. Market share is presented for all major products, applications, gases, players/regions, and at the global level. Profiles are included for leading suppliers worldwide.
The report begins with an overview of gas sensing and monitoring technologies, including a brief history, major products, and a market summary. Subsequent sections describe major gas sensing and monitoring technologies in greater detail, identify key suppliers, and present comprehensive market estimates and projections. A separate chapter examines the geographical structure of the market.
Report Includes
- An in-depth analysis of the global market for gas sensors and metering, and related applications and technologies.
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, 2016, and projections of compounds annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.
- Information on the basic concepts, principles of operation, and equipment used for gas metering, gas sensing/monitoring, secondary gas flow instrumentation, and sampling.
- A look at the market's dynamics including growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
- Analysis of the role of gas metering and sensing/monitoring in various applications segments, including custody transfer of natural gas, stack and flare systems, utilities, crude oil and natural gas production/ processing, and low gas flow rates.
- Profiles of key players in the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1: Introduction
2: Summary
3: Overview
4: Gas Sensing And Monitoring Technologies
5: Gas Flow Metering: Technologies And Markets
6: Gas Sensor/Monitoring Technologies
7: Secondary Gas Flow Metering Technologies
8: Major Geographical Markets
9: Purchasing Criteria
10: Company Profiles
11: Patent Analysis
Companies Featured
- The ABB Group (ABB Analytical)
- Acculex
- Agilent
- Amalgamated Instruments Co. Pty, Ltd.
- Ametek Inc.
- Asia Pacific Microsystems Inc. (Apm)
- Automatic Flare Systems, Ltd.
- Bacharach Inc.
- Badger Meter
- Cimtechniques Inc.
- City Technology, Ltd.
- Countronics
- Elster-Instromet N.V.
- Emerson Process Management
- Florite International Inc.
- Frehnig Instruments & Controls
- Gas Technology Institute (Gti)
- GE Measurement And Control
- General Monitors Systems
- Honeywell Inc.
- Horiba, Ltd.
- IFM Efector Inc.
- Impco Technologies Inc.
- Innova Airtech Instruments A/S
- Instrumart
- International Sensor Technology
- J-Tec Associates Inc.
- Kep-Kessler-Ellis Products
- Land Instruments International
- Mccrometer Inc.
- Micro Systems & Controls
- MSA Safety
- Quest Technologies/3M Detection Solutions
- Toky Electrical Co., Ltd.
- Yokogawa Corp. Of America
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s8w7j9/gas_sensors_and
