05.01.2017 | 14:11
05.01.2017 | 14:11
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

$6.9 Billion Gas Sensors and Gas Metering Markets Analysis: Global Applications and Markets Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Gas Sensors and Gas Metering: Applications and Markets" report to their offering.

The global market for gas flow meters, sensors/monitors, and secondary flow instrumentation will grow from nearly $5.3 billion in 2016 to around $6.9 billion by 2021, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% for the period of 2016-2021.

This report presents data on demand for gas metering and gas sensors/monitors for different applications in current U.S. dollars for the major global regions. Market share is presented for all major products, applications, gases, players/regions, and at the global level. Profiles are included for leading suppliers worldwide.

The report begins with an overview of gas sensing and monitoring technologies, including a brief history, major products, and a market summary. Subsequent sections describe major gas sensing and monitoring technologies in greater detail, identify key suppliers, and present comprehensive market estimates and projections. A separate chapter examines the geographical structure of the market.

Report Includes

- An in-depth analysis of the global market for gas sensors and metering, and related applications and technologies.
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, 2016, and projections of compounds annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.
- Information on the basic concepts, principles of operation, and equipment used for gas metering, gas sensing/monitoring, secondary gas flow instrumentation, and sampling.
- A look at the market's dynamics including growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
- Analysis of the role of gas metering and sensing/monitoring in various applications segments, including custody transfer of natural gas, stack and flare systems, utilities, crude oil and natural gas production/ processing, and low gas flow rates.
- Profiles of key players in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1: Introduction

2: Summary

3: Overview

4: Gas Sensing And Monitoring Technologies

5: Gas Flow Metering: Technologies And Markets

6: Gas Sensor/Monitoring Technologies

7: Secondary Gas Flow Metering Technologies

8: Major Geographical Markets

9: Purchasing Criteria

10: Company Profiles

11: Patent Analysis

Companies Featured

  • The ABB Group (ABB Analytical)
  • Acculex
  • Agilent
  • Amalgamated Instruments Co. Pty, Ltd.
  • Ametek Inc.
  • Asia Pacific Microsystems Inc. (Apm)
  • Automatic Flare Systems, Ltd.
  • Bacharach Inc.
  • Badger Meter
  • Cimtechniques Inc.
  • City Technology, Ltd.
  • Countronics
  • Elster-Instromet N.V.
  • Emerson Process Management
  • Florite International Inc.
  • Frehnig Instruments & Controls
  • Gas Technology Institute (Gti)
  • GE Measurement And Control
  • General Monitors Systems
  • Honeywell Inc.
  • Horiba, Ltd.
  • IFM Efector Inc.
  • Impco Technologies Inc.
  • Innova Airtech Instruments A/S
  • Instrumart
  • International Sensor Technology
  • J-Tec Associates Inc.
  • Kep-Kessler-Ellis Products
  • Land Instruments International
  • Mccrometer Inc.
  • Micro Systems & Controls
  • MSA Safety
  • Quest Technologies/3M Detection Solutions
  • Toky Electrical Co., Ltd.
  • Yokogawa Corp. Of America

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s8w7j9/gas_sensors_and

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


