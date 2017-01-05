$6.9 Billion Gas Sensors and Gas Metering Markets Analysis: Global Applications and Markets Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Gas Sensors and Gas Metering: Applications and Markets" report to their offering.

The global market for gas flow meters, sensors/monitors, and secondary flow instrumentation will grow from nearly $5.3 billion in 2016 to around $6.9 billion by 2021, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% for the period of 2016-2021.



This report presents data on demand for gas metering and gas sensors/monitors for different applications in current U.S. dollars for the major global regions. Market share is presented for all major products, applications, gases, players/regions, and at the global level. Profiles are included for leading suppliers worldwide.



The report begins with an overview of gas sensing and monitoring technologies, including a brief history, major products, and a market summary. Subsequent sections describe major gas sensing and monitoring technologies in greater detail, identify key suppliers, and present comprehensive market estimates and projections. A separate chapter examines the geographical structure of the market.



Report Includes



- An in-depth analysis of the global market for gas sensors and metering, and related applications and technologies.

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, 2016, and projections of compounds annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

- Information on the basic concepts, principles of operation, and equipment used for gas metering, gas sensing/monitoring, secondary gas flow instrumentation, and sampling.

- A look at the market's dynamics including growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

- Analysis of the role of gas metering and sensing/monitoring in various applications segments, including custody transfer of natural gas, stack and flare systems, utilities, crude oil and natural gas production/ processing, and low gas flow rates.

- Profiles of key players in the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction



2: Summary



3: Overview



4: Gas Sensing And Monitoring Technologies



5: Gas Flow Metering: Technologies And Markets



6: Gas Sensor/Monitoring Technologies



7: Secondary Gas Flow Metering Technologies



8: Major Geographical Markets



9: Purchasing Criteria



10: Company Profiles



11: Patent Analysis



Companies Featured

The ABB Group (ABB Analytical)

Acculex

Agilent

Amalgamated Instruments Co. Pty, Ltd.

Ametek Inc.

Asia Pacific Microsystems Inc. (Apm)

Automatic Flare Systems, Ltd.

Bacharach Inc.

Badger Meter

Cimtechniques Inc.

City Technology, Ltd.

Countronics

Elster-Instromet N.V.

Emerson Process Management

Florite International Inc.

Frehnig Instruments & Controls

Gas Technology Institute (Gti)

GE Measurement And Control

General Monitors Systems

Honeywell Inc.

Horiba, Ltd.

IFM Efector Inc.

Impco Technologies Inc.

Innova Airtech Instruments A/S

Instrumart

International Sensor Technology

J-Tec Associates Inc.

Kep-Kessler-Ellis Products

Land Instruments International

Mccrometer Inc.

Micro Systems & Controls

MSA Safety

Quest Technologies/3M Detection Solutions

Toky Electrical Co., Ltd.

Yokogawa Corp. Of America

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s8w7j9/gas_sensors_and

