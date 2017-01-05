Global Frontier Pharma Report: Hepatitis C Market 2016 - Unmet Needs Remain in the Hepatitis C Market - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Frontier Pharma: Hepatitis C - Diverse Range of First-in-Class Host-Targeting and Direct-Acting Antivirals Offer Potential in Difficult-to-Treat Populations" drug pipelines to their offering.

Hepatitis C has a high global prevalence, with the number of people living with the disease estimated at 130-170 million worldwide. Before the arrival of direct-acting antivirals (DAA) in 2011, the gold-standard of hepatitis C therapy consisted of the host-targeting drugs pegylated interferon-a and ribavirin, which were associated with significant side effects.

Despite the entry of these new therapies, there is a subgroup of patients that do not respond to current treatments, or relapse. In addition, HCV resistance to DAAs may also be a cause for concern, as the development of selection pressure by the host immune system in combination with DAA therapy may lead to outgrowth of resistant viruses. As such, the rationale for investment in first-in-class innovation remains strong.

First-in-class products account for a relatively small proportion of the hepatitis C pipeline. However, in comparison with historical hepatitis C trends, which saw virtually no first-in-class products approved over a large period up until 2011, the presence of a modest number of these products is promising. The first-in-class targets identified show considerable diversity, and the high number of novel pathways targeted by first-in-class products provides evidence of enhanced divergence in hepatitis C first-in-class innovation in recent years.

The escalating hepatitis C public healthcare need has resulted in a competitive market landscape

- What is the pathophysiology of hepatitis C?

- What are the common co-morbidities and complications?

-How has the emergence of new drug classes in the past decade impacted the treatment algorithm?

- What are the most significant unmet needs within the market?

Reasons to buy

- Appreciate the current clinical and commercial landscapes by considering disease pathogenesis, etiology, epidemiology, symptoms, co-morbidities and complications, and treatment options and algorithms.

- Visualize the composition of the hepatitis C market in terms of dominant classes of therapies. Key unmet needs are identified to allow a competitive understanding of gaps in the market.

- Recognize innovative pipeline trends by analyzing therapies by stage of development, molecule type and molecular target.

- Assess the therapeutic potential of first-in-class targets. Using a proprietary matrix tailored to hepatitis C, all first-in-class targets in the hepatitis C pipeline have been assessed and ranked according to clinical potential. Promising early-stage targets have been further reviewed in greater detail.

- Consider first-in-class pipeline products with no prior involvement in licensing and co-development deals that may represent potential investment opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Tables & Figures

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Unmet Needs Remain in Hepatitis C Market

2.2 Pipeline Dominated by Direct-Acting Antivirals with Small Number of First-in-Class Products

2.3 Diverse Range of Host-Targeting and Direct-Acting Antivirals in First-in-Class Pipeline

3 The Case for Innovation

3.1 Growing Opportunities for Biologic Products

3.2 Diversification of Molecular Targets

3.3 Innovative First-in-Class Development Remains Attractive

3.4 Regulatory and Reimbursement Policy Shifts Favor First-in-Class Product Innovation

3.5 Sustained Innovation

4 Clinical and Commercial Landscape

4.1 Disease Overview

4.2 Disease Symptoms

4.3 Epidemiology

4.4 Etiology and Risk Factors

4.5 Pathophysiology

4.6 Disease Progression

4.7 Co-morbidities and Complications

4.8 Diagnosis

4.9 Treatment Options and Treatment Algorithm

4.10 Overview of Marketed Products in Hepatitis C

4.10.1 Molecule Type and Molecular Target Analysis

5 Assessment of Pipeline Product Innovation

5.1 Pipeline by Stage of Development, Molecule Type and Molecular Target

5.2 Comparative Distribution of Programs between the Hepatitis C Market and Pipeline by Therapeutic Target Family

5.3 First-in-Class Programs Targeting Novel Molecular Targets

6 Signaling Network, Disease Causation and Innovation Alignment

6.1 Complexity of Signaling Networks in Hepatitis C

6.2 Signaling Pathways and First-in-Class Molecular Target Integration

6.3 First-in-Class Matrix Assessment

7 First-in-Class Target Evaluation

7.1 Viral Targets

7.2 Host Targets

8 Strategic Consolidations

8.1 Industry-Wide First-in-Class Deals

8.2 Licensing Deals

8.3 Co-development Deals

8.4 First-in-Class Programs Not Involved in Licensing or Co-development Deals

9 Appendix

