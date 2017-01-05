Global Plastics Processing Machinery (Injection Molding, Blow Molding, Extrusion Molding, Thermoforming & Other Plastics Processing Machines) Strategic Business Report 2016-2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Plastics Processing Machinery - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.

Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Plastics Processing Machinery in US$ Million by the following Product Segments:

Injection Molding Machines

Blow Molding Machines

Extrusion Molding Machines

Thermoforming Machines

Other Plastics Processing Machines.

The report profiles 248 companies including many key and niche players such as

Aoki Technical Laboratory, Inc. ( Japan )

) Arburg GmbH + Co. KG ( Germany )

) Battenfeld-Cincinnati Austria GmbH ( Austria )

) BEKUM Maschinenfabriken GmbH ( Germany )

) Brampton Engineering, Inc. ( Canada )

) Brown Machine LLC (US)

Brückner Group GmbH ( Germany )

) Davis-Standard, LLC (US)

FANUC Corporation ( Japan )

) Fu Chun Shin Machinery Manufacture Co., Ltd. ( Taiwan )

) G.N. Plastics Company Limited ( Canada )

) Graham Engineering Corporation (US)

Haitian International Holdings Limited ( China )

) Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd. ( Canada )

) The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. ( Japan )

) Kautex Maschinenbau GmbH ( Germany )

) KraussMaffei Technologies GmbH ( Germany )

) Macro Engineering & Technology, Inc. ( Canada )

) Milacron LLC (US)

NEGRI BOSSI SpA ( Italy )

) Ningbo Haida Plastic Machinery Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Nissei ASB Machine Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Reifenhäuser Group ( Germany )

) SencorpWhite, Inc. (US)

Sidel ( Switzerland )

) Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. ( Japan )

) Sumitomo (SHI) Demag Plastics Machinery GmbH ( Germany )

) Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

Key Topics Covered:

1. Industry Overview

2. Market Trends And Issues

3. Trade Scenario

4. Market Indicators

5. End-Use Market Perspective

6. Product Overview

7. Product Innovations/Introductions

8. Recent Industry Activity

9. Focus On Select Global Players

10. Global Market Perspective

Total Companies Profiled: 248 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 267)

The United States (42)

(42) Canada (9)

(9) Japan (16)

(16) Europe (91)

(91) - France (3)

(3) - Germany (31)

(31) - The United Kingdom (12)

(12) - Italy (23)

(23) - Spain (4)

(4) - Rest of Europe (18)

(18) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (108)

(Excluding Japan) (108) Latin America (1)

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6jc7qf/plastics

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716