Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
05.01.2017 | 14:15
PR Newswire

Nurminen Logistics Plc - Managers' Transactions

HELSINKI, Finland, Jan. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Nurminen Logistics Plc Managers' Transactions 5 January 2017 at 3.00 pm

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Grom, Alexey
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Nurminen Logistics Oyj
LEI: 743700O69NCHTNEV0362

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700O69NCHTNEV0362_20170105111858_2
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2017-01-05
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900187
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction Details
(1): Volume: 14706 Unit price: 0,68000 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 14706 Volume weighted average price: 0.68000 EUR

Nurminen Logistics Plc

Marko Tuunainen
President and CEO

For more information, please contact: Marko Tuunainen, President and CEO
Tel. +358 10 545 7011

DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major Media
www.nurminenlogistics.com

Nurminen Logistics is a listed company established in 1886 that offers logistics services. The company provides high-quality forwarding, cargo handling and value added services as well as railway transports and related to it project transport services to its customers. The main market areas of Nurminen Logistics are Finland, Russia and its neighbouring countries.

CONTACT:

