NEW YORK, 2017-01-05 14:05 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FastMatch, Inc., a financial technology company focusing on foreign exchange trading, announced today that its CEO, Dmitri Galinov was selected The FX Person of the Year by Colin Lambert, managing editor of Profit & Loss publications.



From its start in 2012, FastMatch quickly established itself as one of the leading ECNs in the FX industry by offering transparency, low cost, fast technology and innovative order types such as Leak Sweep Protection (LSP) and algorithmic trading. "A huge part of the foreign exchange industry's long term success has been based upon innovation and problem solving. In the past two years FastMatch, led by Dmitri Galinov, has consistently created innovative solutions that solve specific problems", said Colin Lambert, Managing Editor of Profit & Loss publications, "The highlights for me - and the key reasons I chose Dmitri as my Person of the Year, have been the LSP order type which solves one of the most contentious issues in FX - last look - and the work towards creating a Tape for FX."



"I would like to thank Colin and Profit & Loss for this award", said Dmitri Galinov, CEO of FastMatch, "I have created FastMatch to bring transparency and efficiency to the FX market. My hope for the New Year will be a creation of the global FX tape. I am looking forward for the FX Tape dream to become a reality."



ABOUT FASTMATCH



FastMatch is a financial technology company focusing on foreign exchange trading. FastMatch develops and operates trading platforms concentrating on both the sell-side and buy-side market segments.



FastMatch operates a highly successful Electronic Communication Network offering its customers access to large pools of diversified liquidity at unparalleled speed with complete transparency in the optimal location.



The FastMatch ECN is based on the state-of-the-art technology that gives FastMatch an incredible speed advantage and has the capability of handling thousands of clients simultaneously. Clients include retail brokers, institutions, asset managers, banks, hedge funds, and proprietary trading firms.



AgencyFX is a buy-side focused product, providing a safe, reliable way to trade with institutional and retail FX clients. Liquidity is enhanced with algorithmic trading technology to minimize information leakage, and lower execution costs. AgencyFX allows users to demonstrate to investors that their execution choice is in line with industry best-practice.



ABOUT PROFIT & LOSS



Profit & Loss and Squawkbox, print and online publications that study the impact of new trends and practices on the FX and OTC derivative markets - with a particular emphasis on e-FX. Formed in 1999, Profit and Loss is the currency and derivative markets magazine provides unique monthly coverage of both the buy and sell sides of FX and places strong emphasis on analyzing strategic shifts and technological advances to ensure readers are equipped with the knowledge for efficient growth. The magazine has led the debate over the impact of the electronic channel on trading activities at banks, corporations and money managers. Magazine articles, as well as daily news, are available on this site to premium subscribers.



P&L Services Ltd also runs the highly successful Forex Network and Growth Markets series of global conferences. These premier industry events provide ideal platforms for international networking and establishing valuable working relationships. Profit & Loss holds regular annual conferences in London, New York, Chicago, Toronto, Shanghai, Singapore and across Latin America, as well as workshops for the HFT and fund management sectors and free audio webinars on a variety of industry topics.



