GAITHERSBURG, Md., 2017-01-05 14:05 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq:NVAX) today announced that management will present at the 35th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.



Presentation details are as follows:



Date: Thursday, January 12, 2017 Time: 9:30 am U.S. Pacific Time Location: California East room, Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco Live webcast: novavax.com, "Investors"/ "Events"



The webcast and replay of the presentation will also be accessible under the "Investors/Events" section of the website at novavax.com.



About Novavax



Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq:NVAX) is a clinical-stage vaccine company committed to delivering novel products to prevent a broad range of infectious diseases. Our recombinant nanoparticles and Matrix-M™ adjuvant technology are the foundation for groundbreaking innovation that improves global health through safe and effective vaccines. Additional information about Novavax is available on the Company's website, novavax.com.



Contact:



Novavax, Inc.



Barclay A. Phillips SVP, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer



Andrea N. Flynn, Ph.D. Associate Director, Investor Relations



ir@novavax.com 240-268-2000



Russo Partners, LLC David Schull Todd Davenport, Ph.D.



david.schull@russopartnersllc.com todd.davenport@russopartnersllc.com 212-845-4271