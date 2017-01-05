New Review of Taking a Clear View - Efficacy and Durability of Aflibercept in Neovascular Age-related Macular Degeneration

LONDON, January 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Published recently in a supplement to European Ophthalmic Review, the peer-reviewed journal from touchOPHTHALMOLOGY, Denis discusses ultrasound ciliary plasty (UCP) which is a novel, non-invasive procedure for the control of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open angle glaucoma (OAG), and is particularly useful for refractory glaucoma after failed filtering surgery and patients with elevated risk of surgical failure due to high risk of conjunctival bleb scarring. A meta-analysis was performed of seven clinical trials, involving 251 patients, which evaluated the efficacy and safety of the procedure. The procedure was effective in reducing mean IOP across all indications and IOP reductions were similar in patients with refractory and non-refractory glaucoma. Safety and tolerability were good, with conjunctival hyperaemia being the most common side effect. Serious complications were rare. Procedures using the second-generation therapy probe were associated with superior reproducibility of IOP reduction compared with the first-generation probe. In summary, the procedure is a promising and effective treatment option for patients with refractory and non-refractory OAG.

