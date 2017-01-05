

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President-elect Donald J. Trump has announced the appointment of additional Senior White House Staff.



Katie Walsh will serve as Deputy Chief of Staff to the White House; Rick Dearborn will serve as Deputy Chief of Staff for Legislative, Intergovernmental Affairs and Implementation; and Joe Hagin will serve as Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, the Trump Transition team said Wednesday.



Rick and Katie have been instrumental in Trump's victory and transition efforts.



In her role as the Deputy Chief of Staff for the White House, Walsh will assist Chief of Staff Reince Priebus in overseeing senior staff as well as the scheduling operation and the Office of Public Liason. She is currently the Chief of Staff for Chairman Priebus, who is also RNC Chairman.



Dearborn will lead the White House Office of Legislative Affairs, Office of Intergovernmental Affairs and Cabinet affairs. He is currently Chief of Staff to U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions and the Executive Director of the Presidential Transition Team.



Hagin will lead operations in the White House including Management & Administration, Advance, Security and the Military Office. He served in the White House for 14 years, working for the administrations of President Reagan, President Georg H.W. Bush and President George W. Bush. Most recently in government, he served as the White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations.



