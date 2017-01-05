Major shareholder announcement according to Danish Securities trading Act § 29



egetæpper a/s has today received notification from the Board of MEDF Holding A/S that 289,600 B-shares in egetæpper a/s today have been transferred to MEDF Holding A/S corresponding to 11.05% of the total company capital via an internal transaction with the fully owned subsidiary Egebjerggaard A/S as counterpart.



Hereafter MEDF Holding A/S owns 100% of the A-shares (330,340) and 29.7% of the B-shares (682,610) which in total makes out 38.7% of the total company capital and 71.3% of the voting rights in egetæpper a/s.



As mentioned we are talking about an internal transaction which does not affect the total stock holdings of the MEDF group or influence in egetæpper a/s where MEDF Holding A/S already prior to the transaction had decisive influence.



The transfer takes place as a natural part of the change of group structure which was inititated in 2015 via an internal transfer of the decisive influence in both Egebjerggaard A/S and egetæpper a/s from Mads Eg Damgaards Familiefond to the new established Holding company MEDF Holding A/S.



Kind regards, egetæpper a/s



John Vestergaard CFO



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=610469