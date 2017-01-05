Major shareholder announcement according to Danish Securities trading Act § 29



egetæpper a/s has today received notification from the Board of Egebjerggaard A/S that the total stock holding in egetæpper a/s of Egebjerggaard A/S consisting of 289,600 B-shares corresponding to 11.05% of the total capital today has been transferred to the parent company MEDF Holding A/S.



Egebjerggaard A/S thus no longer owns shares in egetæpper a/s.



The transfer takes place as a natural part of the change of group structure which was initiated in 2015 via an internal transfer of the decisive influence in both Egebjerggaard A/S and egetæpper a/s from Mads Eg Damgaards Familiefond to the new established holding company MEDF Holding A/S.



Kind regards, egetæpper a/s



John Vestergaard CFO



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=610475