

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Radio company SiriusXM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) said it ended 2016 with over 31.3 million subscribers, adding more than 1.7 million net subscriber additions in the year and exceeding the company's increased guidance of 1.7 million net subscriber additions.



The company's self-pay net subscriber additions in 2016 were 1.66 million, exceeding its increased guidance of 1.6 million and resulting in self-pay subscriptions of approximately 26 million at year end.



For fiscal 2016, SiriusXM said it expects to meet or exceed its 2016 guidance for revenue, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2017, SiriusXM issued guidance for self-pay net subscriber additions, revenue, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. The company projects self-pay net subscriber additions of about 1.3 million, revenue of about $5.3 billion, adjusted EBITDA of about $2.025 billion, and free cash flow of approximately $1.5 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX